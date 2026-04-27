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SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Monday, April 27

Circus workout, SA man on “Landman” & Spring travel destinations

Robert Morin, SA Live Producer

CIRQUE ARIA (2026)

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m. interview with a local Landman actor & twisting and turning for circus arts.

For all levels, ages and interests, Cirque Aria’s circus arts school takes Jen through the air, on the ground and into the fire.

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