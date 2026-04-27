As seen on SA Live - Monday, April 27 Circus workout, SA man on “Landman” & Spring travel destinations CIRQUE ARIA (2026) SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m. interview with a local Landman actor & twisting and turning for circus arts.
For all levels, ages and interests,
Cirque Aria’s circus arts school takes Jen through the air, on the ground and into the fire.
Jen sits down with San Antonio native and
Landman actor Jacinto Rodrigue z on how he’s staying true to his roots and giving back to the community.
This family owned business is a one stop shop for fiesta, full of unique items serving San Antonio for 20 years,
Karolina’s tells us about their new location.
This adventurer has visited 140 national and state parks, and we’re getting her top five Spring travel destinations.
Travel Life with Adeina shares how to plan your trip safely.
Some women might find it hard to speak up in public and work. We talk to a speaker from
Lightbeamers that gives you tips on how to be more confident in public and work environments.
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Robert Morin headshot
Robert started his career at KSAT more than 10 years ago. He started as a prompter operator, to director, to promotions producer and now SA Live producer. He loved the excitement of news but entertainment is where he feels at home.
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