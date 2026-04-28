As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, April 28, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m. Speaking with stars of new Taylor Sheridan’s new show, Hakeem Olajuwon helping people get into new homes, girls take over the football field, and inside WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg’s exotic car garage.

From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan comes “The Madison.” We talk with two of the stars from new Paramount Plus show.

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