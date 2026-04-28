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SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Chatting with stars of new show, Hakeem Olajuwon helping people find homes, girls take over the football field, Inside WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg’s garage

Robert Morin, SA Live Producer

Goldberg showing Jen his cars. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m. Speaking with stars of new Taylor Sheridan’s new show, Hakeem Olajuwon helping people get into new homes, girls take over the football field, and inside WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg’s exotic car garage.

From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan comes “The Madison.” We talk with two of the stars from new Paramount Plus show.

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Jen goes one-on-one with NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon talking his new housing project, Spurs championship hopes, training with Wembanyama and more.

Flag football is taking off for girls, it’s going to be in the 2028 Olympics and opportunities are opening everywhere.

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is letting us inside his rare car collection and the stories behind.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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