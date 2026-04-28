As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, April 28, 2026 Chatting with stars of new show, Hakeem Olajuwon helping people find homes, girls take over the football field, Inside WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg’s garage Goldberg showing Jen his cars. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m. Speaking with stars of new Taylor Sheridan’s new show, Hakeem Olajuwon helping people get into new homes, girls take over the football field, and inside WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg’s exotic car garage.
From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan comes
“The Madison.” We talk with two of the stars from new Paramount Plus show.
Jen goes one-on-one with NBA legend
Hakeem Olajuwon talking his new housing project, Spurs championship hopes, training with Wembanyama and more. Flag football is taking off for girls, it’s going to be in the 2028 Olympics and opportunities are opening everywhere.
WWE Hall of Famer
Goldberg is letting us inside his rare car collection and the stories behind.
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Robert Morin headshot
Robert started his career at KSAT more than 10 years ago. He started as a prompter operator, to director, to promotions producer and now SA Live producer. He loved the excitement of news but entertainment is where he feels at home.
KSAT Sports Now: Spurs one-win away from advancing in NBA Playoffs ▶ 0:54 KSAT Sports Now: Spurs one-win away from advancing in NBA Playoffs NTSB Takes Lead in North Side Explosion Investigation ▶ 0:44 NTSB Takes Lead in North Side Explosion Investigation Spurs fans celebrate Game 4 win, honk their horns on SW Military Drive ▶ 0:21 Spurs fans celebrate Game 4 win, honk their horns on SW Military Drive What we know about the shots fired incident outside the White House Correspondents Dinner ▶ 1:13 What we know about the shots fired incident outside the White House Correspondents Dinner WATCH: Couple ties the knot during Fiesta Flambeau Parade in downtown San Antonio ▶ 0:56 WATCH: Couple ties the knot during Fiesta Flambeau Parade in downtown San Antonio Adam Caskey Surprises KSAT Viewer With Fiesta Prizes ▶ 1:29 Adam Caskey Surprises KSAT Viewer With Fiesta Prizes NTSB Takes Over North Side Explosion Investigation ▶ 0:41 NTSB Takes Over North Side Explosion Investigation Game Changers Brings Free Cuts to Haven for Hope ▶ 0:56 Game Changers Brings Free Cuts to Haven for Hope Pearl retail expansion draws mixed reactions as district seeks greater weekday traffic ▶ 1:35 Pearl retail expansion draws mixed reactions as district seeks greater weekday traffic Air Force selects JBSA as potential site for nuclear microreactor ▶ 1:08 Air Force selects JBSA as potential site for nuclear microreactor Quiet Today, Storm Chances Rise Tomorrow ▶ 1:40 Quiet Today, Storm Chances Rise Tomorrow Spurs playoff push, Fiesta season fuel merch boom in San Antonio ▶ 1:12 Spurs playoff push, Fiesta season fuel merch boom in San Antonio Man faces additional charge after arrest for assaulting 3-year-old girl, woman at South Side park ▶ 1:20 Man faces additional charge after arrest for assaulting 3-year-old girl, woman at South Side park Staffer hit, killed by car outside NISD School ▶ 1:05 Staffer hit, killed by car outside NISD School KSAT'S Myra Arthur & David Hurtado Bring The HATtitude To The Fiesta Hat Contest ▶ 1:17 KSAT'S Myra Arthur & David Hurtado Bring The HATtitude To The Fiesta Hat Contest 3 Critical, Including Child, After Two North Side Homes Explode; Federal Investigation Underway ▶ 0:57 3 Critical, Including Child, After Two North Side Homes Explode; Federal Investigation Underway Playoffs Game 2 inside Frost Bank Center ▶ 0:45 Playoffs Game 2 inside Frost Bank Center NIOSA Night One ▶ 0:36 NIOSA Night One 5 hospitalized, 3 in critical condition, after home explosions on North Side, SAFD says ▶ 1:07 5 hospitalized, 3 in critical condition, after home explosions on North Side, SAFD says Drizzle Overnight; Pop-Up Storms Tomorrow ▶ 0:33 Drizzle Overnight; Pop-Up Storms Tomorrow Visitors Weigh In: Have You Heard of Fiesta and NIOSA? ▶ 1:13 Visitors Weigh In: Have You Heard of Fiesta and NIOSA? Do You Know the Spurs’ “Honking” Tradition? ▶ 1:09 Do You Know the Spurs’ “Honking” Tradition? WEDNESDAY: Phyllis Ochoa describes why she wrote the now-viral song about San Antonio ▶ 0:38 WEDNESDAY: Phyllis Ochoa describes why she wrote the now-viral song about San Antonio How to stay safe when celebrating Fiesta and Spurs playoff games ▶ 1:08 How to stay safe when celebrating Fiesta and Spurs playoff games Multiple Bexar County roadways flooded ▶ 0:53 Multiple Bexar County roadways flooded Previous photo Next photo