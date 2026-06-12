As seen on SA Live - Friday, June 12, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Former Spur, Danny Green, is giving hope to silver & black fans & SPACECON 2026 brings a “Mandalorian” star to the SA Live studio.

Former Spur, Danny Green knows what it takes to win an NBA Championship. He goes one-on-one with Jen & tells silver & black fans how the Spurs can still end up on top.

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SPACECON is back in San Antonio & it’s your chance to meet some of the most iconic Sci-Fi stars from film & TV. Giancarlo Esposito helps us kick off the weekend of fun by telling us about some of his fan-favorite roles.

No matter what happens, we should all cheers to a fantastic Spurs season. Ostra at Mokara Hotel & Spa have made the perfect drink for that - we check out their “Wemby Alien” cocktail.

And if there wasn’t already so many reason to be a Spurs fan, Natural Bridge Caverns is offering a great deal when you wear your silver & black.