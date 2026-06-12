Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
81º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
23 people arrested in week-long undercover prostitution sting, Bexar County sheriff says
San Antonio, Texas Weather Radar | KSAT
Man fatally shot while working at Northwest Side business, SAPD says
As Spurs chase a ring, San Antonio mayor chases cash from Spurs
Isolated weekend rain, heavy downpours on Monday
Spurs return home to San Antonio after New York trip for NBA Finals
San Antonio couple harassed in New York despite not wearing Spurs gear, warns fans traveling to city
‘Oh S---!’: Surveillance video shows BCSO deputy hit man with patrol unit; deputy under investigation
Local News | San Antonio, Bexar County, Local Headlines | KSAT

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Friday, June 12, 2026

Danny Green tells fans why you should not give up hope for the Finals & SPACECON brings celebs to SA

Robert Morin, SA Live Producer

Danny Green on SA Live (2026)

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Former Spur, Danny Green, is giving hope to silver & black fans & SPACECON 2026 brings a “Mandalorian” star to the SA Live studio.

Former Spur, Danny Green knows what it takes to win an NBA Championship. He goes one-on-one with Jen & tells silver & black fans how the Spurs can still end up on top.

Recommended Videos

SPACECON is back in San Antonio & it’s your chance to meet some of the most iconic Sci-Fi stars from film & TV. Giancarlo Esposito helps us kick off the weekend of fun by telling us about some of his fan-favorite roles.

No matter what happens, we should all cheers to a fantastic Spurs season. Ostra at Mokara Hotel & Spa have made the perfect drink for that - we check out their “Wemby Alien” cocktail.

And if there wasn’t already so many reason to be a Spurs fan, Natural Bridge Caverns is offering a great deal when you wear your silver & black.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...