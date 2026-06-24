Beefy Argentinian Wraps

SAN ANTONIO – The World Cup is bringing countries, cultures & fans from around the world to right here in the U.S. Now some of those flavors are coming to your kitchen. Check out this recipe from Beef Loving Texans that brings Argentinian flavors to your next watch party.

Ingredients:

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12 ounces grilled beef steak, cut into slices

3 cups fresh baby spinach

1/2 large red bell pepper, cut into thin strips

4 medium whole wheat tortillas (8 to 10-inch diameter)

Chimichurri Sauce:

1 cup fresh parsley leaves

2 cloves garlic

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1/4 teaspoon salt

Directions:

Place parsley and garlic in food processor or blender container. Cover; process until finely chopped. Add oil, vinegar and salt; process just until blended.

Spread each tortilla evenly with Chimichurri Sauce, leaving 1/4-inch border around edge. Top with equal amounts spinach, bell pepper slices and beef slices on top two-thirds of tortilla. Fold bottom of tortilla up over filling. Fold right and left sides to center overlapping edges; secure with wooden picks; if desired.