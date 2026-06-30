As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, June 30, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., The breakfast experts at Pür & Simple are celebrating 1 year in SA with new summer flavors and a big giveaway & see when Treasure Buffet offers a crazy all-you-can eat deal.

Pür & Simple are the experts on breakfast & brunch. They offer the traditional items you love with an elevated twist. On July 1, they’re celebrating 1 year in SA & starting July 3 they’re running a contest to win $1000 gift card. Plus, we check out their fresh flavors for summer.

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We hope your hungry - it’s a double-dose of delicious food. We also take a trip to Treasure Buffet where they offer sushi, seafood, steak & lots more. Plus, every Thursday is their crazy all-you-can-eat for $12.99 deal. Check them out at 5237 Walzem Road.

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