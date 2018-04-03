From the Court to the Concert Hall

SAN ANTONIO - On the court, Pau Gasol is one of the most effective big men in the league. Off the court, he's an outspoken advocate for the arts and the newest member of the San Antonio Symphony Advisory Board.

"Music is always going to be in my life, said Gasol. “I'm always going to go to concerts whether it's classical music, symphonic music or opera."

The future Hall-of-Famer hopes that by teaming up with the San Antonio Symphony, he can bring awareness to the Alamo city's struggling symphonic program.

"(I'm going to) try to add to the board, try to add to the symphony, try to bring attention to the symphony and hopefully make it available and more aware to everyone in San Antonio," said Gasol.

As for making it to upcoming concerts at the Tobin, the NBA superstar said, "I hope so if my schedule allows."

