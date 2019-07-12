Free AARP event open to public: An Evening of Painting with Wine

SAN ANTONIO - You're invited to an evening of painting with wine hosted by AARP!

That's right, you can enjoy your creative side in a fun and safe environment while you sit back and relax with wine and cheese Thursday, Aug. 8.

Bring your friends and create a work of art with the guidance of a professional artist.

You do not need to be an AARP member to participate.

No painting experience is necessary to participate in the event; AARP will supply the paint and canvas supplies.

AARP in San Antonio holds multiple free events each month, so come out and enjoy some fun entertainment.

An Evening of Painting with Wine

Date: Thursday, Aug. 8

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Guadalupe Theater

Register online here

For more information about joining AARP, visit aarp.org/sanantonio or call 877-926-8300.

Sponsored article by AARP Texas.

