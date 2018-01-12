Stop dieting & start living this new year! Here's how you can get the body you deserve

Aren't you tired of trying different weight loss diets that tell you that you're guaranteed to lose weight, but you don't see any results?
You're probably sick and tired of being told to eat this and that all the time...
It's about time you start living and enjoying your life!
Thanks to Ideal Weight Loss, they create a customized diet tailored for each patient.
I really want to lose some weight this year, but not go on a crazy diet... tell me more about "Ideal Weight Loss"
"Our goal at Ideal Weight Loss is to educate the patients so they have the knowledge to lose body fat, we know that belly fat causes a lot of inflammation specifically Visceral fat," Emily Pineda, Ideal Weight Loss Physician/Owner said.
What is visceral fat??
It's basically fat around your organs that is underneath the muscle.
If you have excess Visceral fat, that can be very harmful to your health including having---
Heart disease
Diabetes
High Blood Pressure
High Cholesterol
And... and early death
How Does Ideal Weight Loss Work?
Ideal Weight Loss will make a diet specifically tailored to you.
My goal is to improve their long-term health and quality of life. ~ Emily Pineda
Come in once a week to get weighed on a scale that checks your muscle and body fat
You will receive one-on-one coaching with a dietitian to keep track of your food journal
Become educated on how your body gains weight/ what you should be eating in order to maintain a balanced weight
Learn how calories are burned off & what calorie consumption means
What Makes Ideal Weight Loss Different??
Ideal Weight Loss focuses on lowering calories through their tailored diet.
~~ In a nutshell... the goal is for patients to lose Visceral fat and to preserve as much muscle mass as possible by being educated on the science of weight loss.
For more information about Ideal Weight Loss, you can visit IdealWeightLossMD.com or call 210-563-3040.
Ideal Weight Loss is located at 5414 Fredericksburg Rd. Suite 150, San Antonio TX, 78229.
