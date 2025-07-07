Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
86º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

SA Picks

SA Picks: Nominate your favorite event or wedding planner in San Antonio

Who is the best event or wedding planner in San Antonio?

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Henry Keller, Multimedia Brand Manager

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Marty Williams, KSAT Insider Events Director

Joseph Sweeney, News Intern

SA PICKS 2025 (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Who is the best event or wedding planner in San Antonio?

Nominations for this year’s SA Picks are open, and we’re looking for the best event or wedding planner in the San Antonio area!

Recommended Videos

Fans can pick their favorite event or wedding planner during the nomination period, which runs until Aug. 1. Just click on the link below and find the “Planner” category under the “Weddings/Event Planning” section.

>> CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT A NOMINATION <<

After nominations close on Aug. 1, we’ll announce the finalists for each category on Aug. 19. We’ve got dozens of categories for food, drinks, things to do, services and businesses.

Finalist voting will open Aug. 20 and end Sept. 12. You’ll be able to vote for each category once per day.

A special thanks to our SA Picks sponsor, Gamez Law Firm!

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...