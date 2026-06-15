Nominate your favorite Fitness businesses in San Antonio

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SAN ANTONIO – Nominations for this year’s SA Picks are open, and we’re looking for the best Fitness businesses in the San Antonio area! We’re guessing you have a favorite Gym, or perhaps a Yoga Studio that helps you feel like YOU again.

The categories for best fitness businesses include:

Fans can submit their favorite businesses during the nomination period, which runs until June 17. Just click on one of the links above to begin the nomination process. As a reminder, you must be registered as a KSAT Insider to participate. Not already an Insider? Register for FREE here.

After nominations close on June 17, we’ll announce the finalists for each category on July 6.

Finalist voting will open July 6 and end July 22. You’ll be able to vote for your favorite in each category once per day.

A special thanks to our SA Picks sponsor, Gamez Law Firm!