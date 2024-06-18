Watch ‘Solutionaries’ to see solutions to rising sea levels, transit and in the courtroom

This article is part of "Solutionaries," our continuing commitment to solutions journalism, highlighting the creative people in communities working to make the world a better place, one solution at a time. Find out what you can do to help at SolutionariesNetwork.com .

Hey everyone! It’s Louis Bolden, part of the Solutionaries Team.

“Solutionaries” is our series focused on the creative thinkers, doers and problem solvers in your community.

Today, I wanted to share the latest solutions-based stories from our series. Subscribe to our YouTube channel and take a look at a few of the solutions our team has found so far.

Here’s what you’ll see in our latest digital episode:

First, the Solutionaries team traveled to South Florida, where, according to projections from NASA and NOAA, sea levels are rising at record rates. Solutionaries Team correspondent Vic Micolucci looked at what some cities are doing to rise above a big problem.

Next, a transit activist in Detroit, Michigan, is going the extra mile by helping out members of his community. In this story, Solutionaries Team correspondent Victor Williams learns what one resident is doing to make it a little easier for people to get around the Motor City.

Solutionaries Team correspondent Jenna Zibton headed to a Virginia courthouse and got a chance to see how a goldfish (yes… a goldfish!) is making a difference for kids and families in the courtroom.

‘Solutionaries’ recognized with several awards and more

The “Solutionaries” series has recently been recognized with several awards, nominations and honorable mentions from various organizations.

Jenna Zibton and Jeff Perzan on the Solutionaries Team in Roanoke were honored with a 2024 Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Innovation for their stories:

The Solutionaries Team in Detroit was awarded with a Michigan Chapter Emmy Award for their solutions-based reporting, as well as being honored with an additional nomination at this year’s ceremony. The winning submission, in the News Feature - Serious Feature (Multiple Reports) category, Reporter Victor Williams and Photographer Eric Lewis were awarded for multiple-report submission:

“Finding Answers to Common Problems”

And Reporter Victor Williams was nominated in the Health/Medical News category for:

Last but not least, Solutionaries Team members Angel Blazquez, Chris O’Rourke, Erik Sandoval, James Saoud, Jenna Zibton, Jodi Mohrmann, Louis Bolden and Vic Micolucci were recognized for their work with several Honorable Mentions in the first annual Solutions Journalism Network Awards for the following pieces:

You can see all of these and even more of our award-winning solution-based stories, just make sure to subscribe to the Solutionaries YouTube channel.

