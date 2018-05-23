Rainbow crosswalk to be installed in SA's gay business district before Pride Parade

SAN ANTONIO - The rainbow crosswalk that is set to be installed on the Main Avenue strip will become a reality in June.

District 1 Councilman Roberto Trevino said the crosswalk will be installed no later than the week of June 23, just in time for the Pride Parade on June 30.

The crosswalk will be at the corner of Main Avenue and Evergreen Street in the heart of San Antonio’s gay business district.

Funding for the crosswalks comes from two sources — the city of San Antonio’s General Fund and private donations.

Much of the private funding came from a rainbow crosswalk Fiesta medal designed by Trevino.

