San Antonio closes out Pride month with Pride Bigger Than Texas event

SAN ANTONIO - Pride month is going out with a bang this weekend in San Antonio.

The Pride Bigger Than Texas Festival and Parade will start at 11 a.m. and run till 7 p.m. Saturday.

Along with over 125 unique vendors, there will be more than 20 health-related entries, creating the largest health fair in the history of the program. There will also be a children’s area that will include inflatables, games and a playground.

Bigger events will be happening throughout the day, including Pride Championship Wrestling at 3 p.m. and a mass wedding officiated by Judge Ron Rangel, of the 379th District Court, which will start at 4 p.m.

There will be live music throughout the day, along with meet and greets to meet those performing.

The music acts will be divided into two stages, and the the full line up is:

The lineup for the stages is as follows:

Crockett Park West Stage

Liz Garcia ... 2:00 p.m.

Luciana ... 3:00 p.m.

Sandre Valls ... 3:30 p.m.

Patsy Torres ... 5:00 p.m.

Brian Justin Crum ... 5:45 p.m.

Crockett Park East Stage

Drowning Mona ... 1:00 p.m.

Sizzy Rocket ... 2:30 p.m.

Bidi Bidi Banda ... 4:00 p.m.

Starting at 8:45 p.m., the Krystal Kelly Running of the Queens High Heel Race will commence, acting as the official kickoff for the Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade. Those running in the race will be competing for many prizes including a VIP pass to the Bonham Exchange.

The parade will begin at 9 p.m., and will feature more than 170 contributors, including local politicians.

For more information about all parade entries click here!

Serving as 2019 Pride Bigger than Texas parade grand marshals will be Autumn Summers, who has raised over $1 million for local charities and has worked in the drag world for 38 years and Gene Elder, who managed the well-known gay bar San Antonio Country and will be serving posthumously.

Entry to the festival is $10.

