Rodeo Spotlight: Laying down the dirt at the AT&T Center

SAN ANTONIO – SA Live’s Mike Osterhage got a sneak peek of the rodeo set-up, and he also had some fun trying out the Jon Deere trucks.

How many tons of dirt does it take to cover the floor at the AT&T Center for the rodeo?

21,000 tons of dirt to be exact according to Bernie Ramirez, chairman of the operations committee at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

