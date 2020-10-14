Coronavirus relief funds available for qualifying individuals in Bexar County

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Are you struggling financially due to COVID-19?

If you’re a Bexar County resident living outside of the San Antonio city limits, help is available for rent assistance, relocation assistance, utility assistance and employment assistance.

Bexar County is currently distributing financial assistance to qualified county residents through the Coronavirus Relief Fund. These federal relief dollars are designated for those directly impacted by the pandemic.

If you have lost your job or are having trouble paying for rent or utilities because of COVID-19, you may qualify to receive financial help and/or job training or employment assistance.

Bexar County Strong programs are working to distribute more than $79 Million in CRF from the federal government In order to support our community through this difficult time.

“We know businesses and families are hurting and are doing their best to navigate and overcome economic hardship as a result of COVID-19,” said Commissioner Justin Rodriguez. “The purpose of Bexar County Strong programs is to provide our community financial relief to help them get through this difficult time.”

Small business grants

On Oct. 6, courts approved a third round of funding that will be administered through SAGE San Antonio Growth. Those applications opened Oct. 9.

Bexar County held two application rounds of small and micro business grant funding, administered by LiftFund. A total of $11.75 million in grant funding distributed in rounds one and two provided relief to 850 small businesses and helped retain more than 1,836 employees.

“This program will help small businesses that fell in the gap between the PPP and the other programs that were offered,” said Executive Director Tuesdae Knight. “The need is there, and I am so proud to be able to provide hope to this city that prides itself on small businesses.”

Arts and Culture Resiliency Program

On Oct. 6, Commissioners Court allocated $750,000 for nonprofit arts businesses that suffered interruption from required closures due to COVID-19. Allocations will be distributed to eligible nonprofit arts small businesses based on an average of the last three years of IRS 990s. Applications are due by noon Wednesday.

Workforce programs

Any qualified resident of Bexar County can still apply for career training or job placement opportunities. These programs are a partnership between Bexar County, Workforce Solutions Alamo, Project Quest, SA Works and other local organizations.

“For those who are currently unemployed due to the pandemic, our Economic Development Department has created this holistic workforce program, and I would urge anyone who is out of work to reach out and see if they qualify,” said Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff.

Utility assistance

Bexar County, in cooperation with CPS Energy, offers grant funding from the Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) to help low-income residents and those financially affected by COVID-19 with past-due and current electric and gas expenses.

Temporary Rental Assistance Measure (TRAM)

Qualified residents whose income has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can receive rental assistance covering past due and current rent charges through December. Applications are due by Dec. 7. TRAM funds are administered by the Housing Authority of Bexar County.

Relocation Assistance Program (RAP)

In partnership with St. Vincent de Paul, qualified Bexar County residents facing homelessness during the pandemic can receive help with fees associated with relocation from a moving company, storage unit rental, utility connections, and temporary living accommodations on a limited basis.

To start a Bexar County Strong application, click or tap here to see if you qualify for assistance.