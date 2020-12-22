‘Operation Christmas Comfort’ surprises local Vietnam veteran

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Christmas is just three days away, and one group is showing kindness to a veteran.

Through Operation Christmas Comfort and the help of nonprofit Operation Triage, the Jon Wayne Service Company is surprising a Vietnam veteran who has cancer by installing a two-zone ductless comfort system in his bedroom and living room.

The lucky recipient of the 2020 Operation Christmas Comfort program, Ernest Garcia, lives in a mobile home that has some hot and cold spots with no access to the duct system in the ceiling. He also has trouble adjusting the temperature properly to feel comfortable.

To top off the surprise, the service company will also be installing a new water heater, as well as performing various plumbing repairs and updating Garcia’s electrical system.

