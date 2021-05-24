Outdoor beer garden in Blanco offers locally made hard seltzer

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Interested in trying a new seltzer? With summer coming up, you just may need to take a day trip to the Texas Hill Country and relax outdoors in a beer garden in beautiful Blanco.

As seen on KSAT 12′s “Texas Eats,” Real Ale Brewing launched REAL Premium Hard Seltzer, a new line of seltzer for those ages 21 and older, to enjoy, locally crafted in Blanco -- just north of San Antonio.

“We believe we’ve discovered a new, innovative way to produce the base of the seltzer, and we’re able to add real delicious fruit flavors to create an even better tasting hard seltzer,” said Brad Farbstein, president of REAL Premium Hard Seltzer. “We’re all about quality, consistency, innovation and value.”

The seltzers are known to be delicious and refreshing, while only having 99 calories and one single gram of sugar, Farbstein said. They contain 5% ABV (alcohol by volume).

You can try the four bold, unexpected flavor combinations including tangerine yuzu, cucumber melon, peach pomegranate and grapefruit black raspberry.

“We try not to rush things out here in the Texas Hill Country,” Farbstein said. “So, when we decided to craft a ... seltzer, we didn’t want to be the first on the shelves, we wanted to be the best. If you’re going to put the word ‘REAL’ on the can in big, bright letters, it has to be true, so if something wasn’t real, we didn’t put it in our premium seltzer. (There are) no cliché flavors, no funny aftertaste and absolutely nothing artificial.”

To keep up with growing social media trends highlighting seltzers, the outside of the can reflects what’s inside.

“Our packaging is as bold and unique as our flavors. We used our 25 years of experience brewing at Real Ale Brewery to expand and make a cleaner base. By starting with a really clean base, you can layer really natural fruit flavorings, and that’s what makes REAL Premium Hard Seltzer so unique,” said Farbstein.

Real Ale Brewing is located at 231 San Saba Court. To find REAL Premium Hard Seltzer near you, click here.

