Things to do in San Antonio: Explore these massive, world-class caves

SAN ANTONIO – Looking for some family-friendly activities for the summer?

At Natural Bridge Caverns -- a natural attraction well beneath Earth’s surface -- you can discover massive, otherworldly formations. Each is ultimately formed by the slow passage of time.

We all know how draining the South Texas heat can be. At the caverns, the temperature inside the caves is a cool 70 degrees year-round, so it’s a nice place to escape the heat.

Activities to explore at Natural Bridge Caverns

The Hidden Passages Tour gets its name because of the shadows that dance over the delicate formations and the mystery that awaits in every shadow.

Take to the skies high above Texas, as you ascend the Twisted Trails, on a 60-foot high ropes course. Guests will have up to 45 minutes to test their balance on our four-level ropes course, where traditional elements include vertical rope ladders, double beams and lily pads.

Experience a sense of discovery while navigating your way through the AMAZEn’ Ranch Roundup, a 5,000 square foot outdoor maze.

If you want some good old-fashioned fun, look no further than the Mining Company, where you mine and pan for gems, fossils and other treasures.

Whether you are a first time visitor, an avid caver or someone in between, Natural Bridge Caverns provides once-in-a-lifetime experiences you’ll never forget.

After your adventures, you can check out the new Shops of Discovery Village. Then, indulge yourself at Big Daddy’s Sweets, Treats and Brew, an old-fashioned parlor and general store.

To learn more about cavern tours, the ropes course, zip rails and a 5,000-square-foot outdoor maze, click or tap here.