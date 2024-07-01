Baby blues vs. postpartum depression: Expert dispels myths, shares advice for supporting new parents

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Having a newborn is a special time, but for many, it can also be trying.

It’s not uncommon for new parents to deal with unfamiliar emotions, but postpartum depression is something every new parent, and even family members, should be aware of.

According to Postpartum Support International, one in five moms and one in 10 dads suffer from postpartum depression.

Postpartum depression vs. baby blues

Maria Zeitz, a psychotherapist and registered nurse with Methodist Hospital | Specialty and Transplant’s Behavioral Health Services, said postpartum depression typically occurs around week four and can continue into the first year.

Zeitz said new moms going through postpartum depression have many of the same questions. They wonder what’s happening to them and if they’ll ever feel like themselves again.

“These symptoms are much more intense and severe than the baby blues,” she said. “Often, moms will notice an increase in anger and irritability, withdrawing, severe depression and mood swings, feelings of hopelessness, worthlessness, feeling like her baby and her family would be better off without her, sometimes even suicidal thoughts.”

Other symptoms include:

Trouble bonding with the new baby.

Persistent sadness or anxiousness.

An abnormal decrease in energy.

Restlessness.

Difficulty concentrating, remembering, or making decisions.

Difficulty sleeping.

Abnormal appetite.

She said moms often don’t understand where these types of feelings are coming from.

“These moms will tell me that they feel like a thief came in the night and robbed them of their motherhood,” Zeitz said.

Postpartum depression happens when there is a hormonal drop after the mom has a baby, along with additional ongoing environmental stressors.

“Ultimately, it’s a chemical reaction in the brain,” she said. “When this happens, moms can feel the effects of depression, anxiety, panic, obsessive-compulsive disorder and other maternal mental health conditions.”

Different from postpartum depression, baby blues happens within the first two weeks after having a baby and sometimes goes away on its own. Common questions moms have:

Why am I crying so much?

As a new parent, what’s next?

How do I know if I need to take my baby to the doctor?

Does my baby have enough diapers?

Am I giving my baby enough milk?

Zeitz, who has dedicated her entire career to Methodist Healthcare, noted that there is a crucial need for new mothers experiencing baby blues to receive support from their families.

Zeitz suggests these moms should not face judgment but, rather, be closely monitored. Frequently, mothers may undergo postpartum depression without fully recognizing its severity. During this time, they may begin to feel inadequate as parents or experience feelings of guilt.

Proactivity for moms with higher risk

Zeitz said one of the first things a mother should do is establish a relationship with an OB-GYN they can trust and feel is a good fit.

“The biggest and the greatest predictor of postpartum depression is a psychiatric assessment,” Zeitz said.

An OB-GYN can help establish what’s working and what’s not and then decide if a psychiatric evaluation might be necessary. The mother can be referred to a psychiatrist or a behavioral health nurse practitioner.

Expecting moms need to know that, if need be, they can be given antidepressants during pregnancy, which is safe, to get ahead of any possible issues.

When it comes to women who are treated for postpartum depression, they often want to know when they will be able to stop treatment.

“It could be anywhere from six to 12 months, or it could be longer. Sometimes, one medication works well; sometimes, a combination of medications works well, so it’s hard to say,” said Zeitz. “Every mother is different depending on their history.

Zeitz highlighted that Black, Latina, Asian, Native American and Filipino women are twice as likely to experience postpartum depressive symptoms as white women.

Zeitz began offering the Beyond Baby Blues class in the early 2000s. It was designed to educate and support new parents.

“We start with a postpartum plan and ask questions like: Who’s going to do the laundry? Who’s going to take care of the pets? Who’s going to make food for you? And then we discuss the perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.”

Beyond Baby Blues classes are held on the last Monday of the month and lasts anywhere from an hour to an hour and a half, depending on the number of questions. It’s free of charge to everyone.

Supporting new moms

Although we’ve come a long way, moms still feel there is a stigma attached to being treated for postpartum depression.

“You are not alone; this is treatable, and we’re here to support you,” said Zeitz

First and most importantly, families must educate themselves on the signs and symptoms of postpartum depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorders, psychosis and more. And this education should begin well before the baby comes.

5 myths about postpartum depression

Postpartum depression is not new, and neither are some of the things people believe to be true about it, but Zeitz wanted to set the record straight for parents and their families.

She provided five myths about postpartum depression:

1. Myth: Baby blues will always go away on their own.

“They often do, but sometimes they don’t.”

2. Myth: Postpartum depression occurs just a few weeks after childbirth.

“No, postpartum depression occurs at least four weeks afterward and can actually peak about the sixth to the ninth month postpartum.”

3. Myth: Only mothers can get postpartum depression.

“No, new dads can also get postpartum depression as well as parents who adopt. This is because of everything that changes in their life and schedule.”

4. Myth: Mothers who have postpartum depression cry a lot.

“Not necessarily – that’s the baby blues part. With depression, it’s more about the internalizing aspect. Some of the thoughts include: “I’m a terrible mother, I feel hopeless, I feel worthless, or they will be better off without me.”

5. Myth: Mothers can’t take antidepressants during the postpartum period.

“Most of your postpartum depression medications can be given during this time, even with breastfeeding.”

Education on postpartum depression

Zeitz reiterated that understanding what postpartum depression is, how it can be treated, and how to provide support to loved ones is essential for expecting parents and their families.

As such, there are so many resources she strongly encouraged new parents to utilize, including her Beyond Baby Blues class and the following:

