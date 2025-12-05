How free food pantries are helping San Antonio families through the holidays

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The holiday season is here. It’s a time of joy and togetherness, yet many families in San Antonio might be feeling the pressure of high grocery bills and added seasonal expenses. It can become difficult for some households to keep up with everyday needs.

Thankfully, a growing network of free community food resources is working year-round to make sure no one goes without support.

One of the most accessible options is a network of 50+ food pantries -- installed by Community First Health Plans -- across San Antonio and surrounding areas. These free-standing pantries are located mostly outdoors and can be found at churches, parks, schools, clinics and community centers. They are available to anyone facing food insecurities, with no registration or sign-up required and no questions asked.

Each pantry follows a simple community principle: take what you need and give what you can.

Community First food pantries are designed so neighbors in need can take non-perishable goods from inside the pantry doors. And for those who are in the position to give, they can leave their donations directly in a pantry near them.

What is a Community First food pantry?

Community First Food Pantries are designed with accessibility, convenience and community impact in mind.

A food pantry provides:

24/7 access : Most locations are available around the clock, allowing families to access food whenever needed. * Some food pantries follow the host organization’s hours of operation.

Free-standing, weatherproof design : Each pantry is maintained by Community First Health Plans and located in easily-accessible community spaces to keep items safe.

No cost, no sign-up, no restrictions: Visitors are encouraged to take what they need and give what they can, whenever they can.

Take what you need, give what you can

Community First Food Pantries are stocked with a variety of items to meet everyday needs, including:

Food staples : Peanut butter, cereal, beans, rice, macaroni and cheese, canned meats

Baby supplies : Dry baby food, diapers, wipes

Pet food

Hygiene items : Soap, shampoo, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste

Cold weather items : New gloves, scarves, or hats in packaging, ChapStick

Holidays toys: Small, new toys in packaging

Visitors are encouraged to take what they need and donate what they can, whether that’s a few cans of food or everyday essentials. Every contribution, big or small, helps aid neighbors and strengthens the community.

Why food pantries matter

Food insecurity is a reality for many families in San Antonio and surrounding counties. Community First food pantries remove barriers by offering free, accessible and anonymous food assistance. By providing aid and support in accessible locations, these pantries give families peace of mind and encourage a culture of giving and sharing within the community.

Community First food pantries are more than just food stations; they encourage community caring for one another. With a vision of a pantry in every local community, the organization hopes to continue expanding its reach and impact.

Building community partnerships

Community First works with local schools, libraries, churches, civic organizations and businesses to bring pantries directly to neighborhoods. By partnering with trusted community organizations, they ensure that pantries reach areas where people are most affected by food insecurity.

Some locations are:

Any Baby Can -- 217 Howard St., San Antonio, TX 78212

James Bonham Academy (SAISD) -- 122 W Whittier St., San Antonio, TX 78210

Gardopia Gardens -- 619 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX 78202

Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church -- 1018 E Grayson St., San Antonio, TX 78208

Smith Elementary (SAISD) -- 823 S Gevers St., San Antonio, TX 78203

To find a map of pantry locations, visit the Community First Health Plans website. Simply enter a ZIP code to find a pantry near you, whether you are looking to pick up food or make a donation.

*Some food pantries are located indoors.

Find a pantry near you

Anyone can access a Community First Food Pantry -- no registration or paperwork required. To locate one nearby, use the interactive map on the Community First Health Plans website.

By taking what you need or giving back what you can, every community member helps make San Antonio a place where everyone has access to essential resources, especially during the holidays and beyond.

While the goal is for every Community First Food Pantry to be fully stocked, availability may vary from location to location.

If you are in immediate need of food or other resources, please consider additional community supports such as the San Antonio Food Bank, 2-1-1 Texas, SNAP benefits, Meals on Wheels, Texas WIC, or visit FindHelp.org to locate assistance in your area.

Find more local resources here, including locations that offer free holiday meals.

Adopting a Community First food pantry

Individuals or organizations can also play a larger role by adopting a pantry. This is not only a way to fight against food insecurity but also a chance to uplift and engage teams, groups or neighbors in meaningful community service.

Adopters will:

Regularly visit and stock the pantry.

Fill it with non-perishable food, hygiene products, school supplies or small toys.

Report pantry activity.

Notify Community First of necessary maintenance or damage.

Any interested parties can click or tap here to select a pantry from the online map and fill out a form to start the adoption process.

About Community First health plans

Community First is proud to offer high-quality health care coverage for individuals and families. For more than 30 years, it has provided access to the services and support needed to live a healthier life.

For more information on Community First Health Plans and the work it does in the community -- from establishing free food pantries to providing access to health care -- click or tap here.

If you or your family need assistance finding a health plan that fits your needs and budget, Community First can help. It offers a range of options, including Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace and Commercial Health Plans, to ensure families have the coverage and support they need.

Visit the Community First Health Plans website or call toll-free at 800-434-2347 to learn more today.