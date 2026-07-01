Why summer is the best time to schedule your child’s back-to-school health appointments

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As families begin preparing for a new school year, many focus on shopping for supplies, organizing schedules and checking off items on their back-to-school to-do list.

But healthcare providers say one of the most important preparations should happen long before the first day of class: scheduling your child’s annual checkup, vaccinations and other school-related health appointments.

Every year, pediatric offices experience an increase in appointment requests as families try to complete physicals, vaccinations and required paperwork right before school begins. Doctors say scheduling appointments earlier in the summer can help families avoid the rush while ensuring children are ready for the school year ahead.

Don’t wait until the last minute

Annual well-child visits give healthcare providers an opportunity to monitor growth and development, address health concerns and ensure children are up to date on recommended vaccinations.

Students planning to participate in sports or other physical activities might also need a sports physical before the school year begins. Children with asthma, allergies, diabetes or other medical conditions may require updated action plans or medication authorization forms for school.

Taking care of these needs early can give families time to complete any follow-up care or additional paperwork that might be required before classes begin.

An overlooked resource for families

Many parents might not realize that University Health operates seven health centers located on school campuses throughout San Antonio.

According to Dr. Michelle Rodriguez with University Health, summer can be one of the best times to take advantage of these clinics because they are often less busy than during the school year.

“Now is the best time to bring your children in for annual well-child visits, immunizations and sports physicals,” Rodriguez said. “We can also help update asthma action plans and other paperwork needed for medications at school.”

Harlendale ISD school-based clinic nurse Jeannie Flores visits with a patient going into pre-K. (© Copyright 2013 Mark C. Greenberg for University Health)

These visits can help families complete multiple back-to-school health requirements at once and reduce stress as the first day of school approaches.

Rodriguez also noted that the clinics serve more than just students. They provide care for patients of all ages -- from newborns to older adults -- and can help manage both short-term illnesses and chronic conditions like asthma, diabetes and high blood pressure.

“We’re open to absolutely everyone, even if you don’t have ties to the schools,” Dr. Rodriguez said.

Come prepared

To make appointments as efficient as possible, parents should gather any documents that should be reviewed or completed.

This can include vaccination records, sports participation forms, medication authorization forms and action plans for conditions like asthma or severe allergies.

Having paperwork ready ahead of time can ensure that students have everything they need before returning to the classroom.

Other ways to prepare for the school year

While healthcare appointments are an important part of back-to-school planning, experts recommend taking steps at home as well.

Gradually adjusting sleep schedules before school starts can help children transition more smoothly into a school-year routine. Creating consistent bedtimes, limiting screen time before bed and establishing healthy daily habits can make the adjustment easier.

Nutrition also plays a significant role. Starting the day with a balanced breakfast that includes protein, fiber and healthy fats can help children stay energized and focused throughout the school day.

Setting children up for success

Preparing for a successful school year involves more than purchasing school supplies. By addressing healthcare needs early and establishing healthy routines at home, families can help children start the year healthy, prepared and ready to learn.

University Health offers pediatric care, vaccinations, sports physicals and preventive screenings through its pediatric practices and school-based health centers throughout San Antonio. The clinics are open year-round and available to all members of the community.

Click or tap here to learn more about doctors’ recommendations for back to school.