73ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

73ºF

Sports

Rampage celebrate 25 years of professional hockey in SA

Wore three different jerseys during Friday night’s home game vs. Admirals

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

Tags: Instant Replay, Hockey, San Antonio Rampage

Despite a pair of home losses to the Milwaukee Admirals, this weekend proved to be a special one for the Rampage organization, which celebrated 25 years of professional hockey in San Antonio by wearing Iguanas and Dragons jerseys on Friday night.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Greg Simmons

Greg Simmons is the sports director and a sports anchor for KSAT 12.

email

Note to users: Comments on KSAT.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/7/19 at 2 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact contactus@ksat.com.