Rampage celebrate 25 years of professional hockey in SA
Wore three different jerseys during Friday night’s home game vs. Admirals
Despite a pair of home losses to the Milwaukee Admirals, this weekend proved to be a special one for the Rampage organization, which celebrated 25 years of professional hockey in San Antonio by wearing Iguanas and Dragons jerseys on Friday night.
