SAN ANTONIO – What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

I'm most excited to start a new chapter of my life because I have worked hard to get where I am and cannot wait to see what my future consists of.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

It has always been in my nature to want to be the best in anything that I do. In volleyball, I've had such great role models and leaders who have come before me who have motivated me to match their success.

What advice would you give other student-athletes on how to succeed on the field, in the classroom and remain close to family?

Manage your time and always prioritize.

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

I enjoy the high value placed on tradition throughout the Harlandale district.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I would like to attend Texas State to pursue a career as a nurse practitioner. The medical field has always peaked my interest because it allows for me to help others.

If you could have one superhero power, what would it be and why?

If I could have a superpower. it would be the ability to fly, so I would be able to travel the world as I please.