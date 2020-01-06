58ºF

‘My homeland is burning!’ Patty Mills makes plea for global awareness as fires ravage Australia

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

(Images of Australia wildfires via The Associated Press) (AP Photo)

Spurs guard Patty Mills has been a strong advocate for his home country of Australia and he took to social media on Sunday in an effort to create global awareness for the brush fires that have ravaged the country.

Mills tweeted he is, “encouraging unity and support for firefighters, wildlife and people affected by this unprecedented national crisis.”

Mills shared photos and videos on Twitter of the wildfires across the country.

He also shared information on relief efforts, firefighters and the air quality in the country, which has reached dangerous levels.

According to the Associated Press, the wildfires have so far scorched an area twice the size of the U.S. state of Maryland. They have killed at least two dozen people and destroyed about 2,000 homes.

Mills is a native of Canberra, one of the most affected areas in the country.

He has received numerous awards and honors for his charitable efforts in the country, and for being an ambassador for the indigenous people of Australia.

