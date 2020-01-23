Texas Longhorns, Texas State Bobcats to meet in football for first time since 1930

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Longhorns and Texas State Bobcats have reached an agreement to play football in 2026.

The game will be played on Sept. 5, 2026 in Austin. It marks the first time in school history that the Bobcats will play a football game in Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium.

The only previous meeting between the neighboring universities was in 1930. Texas won 36-0.

Can confirm that @TXSTATEFOOTBALL and @TexasFootball have reached an agreement to play in 2026 in Austin. It will be the first meeting between the neighboring programs since 1930. #TXST #HookEm #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/OlyAMqMf5z — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) January 23, 2020

Texas State and UTSA also announced on Thursday a schedule for 10 future games between the programs.

The Bobcats and Roadrunners will meet this season in San Marcos and resume their series in 2023 in San Antonio. All games until 2031 will alternate locations.