68ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

68ºF

Sports

Texas Longhorns, Texas State Bobcats to meet in football for first time since 1930

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Texas Longhorns, Texas State Bobcats, College Football, Football, UTSA Roadrunners
(Images via The Associated Press)
(Images via The Associated Press) (AP Photo)

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Longhorns and Texas State Bobcats have reached an agreement to play football in 2026.

The game will be played on Sept. 5, 2026 in Austin. It marks the first time in school history that the Bobcats will play a football game in Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium.

The only previous meeting between the neighboring universities was in 1930. Texas won 36-0.

Texas State and UTSA also announced on Thursday a schedule for 10 future games between the programs.

The Bobcats and Roadrunners will meet this season in San Marcos and resume their series in 2023 in San Antonio. All games until 2031 will alternate locations.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: