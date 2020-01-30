DeRozan makes case for NBA All-Star nod: ‘Line up any player that makes the team, and we can go back yard’

SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs streak of 22 straight seasons with an NBA All-Star appears to be in jeopardy, but don’t tell that to DeMar DeRozan.

When asked after scoring a season-high 38 points against Utah on Wednesday whether he thought he should make the team, DeRozan did not hesitate.

“For sure. It would be cocky, but you can line up any single player that makes the All-Star team, and we (can go) in the back yard. That’s how I look it,” DeRozan said.

DeRozan has been on a tear in the month of January. He is averaging 27 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists in the last 15 games while shooting 56 percent from the floor and 90 percent from the free throw line.

His lowest scoring and shooting output was Sunday against Toronto, nearly an hour after he learned of the death of his friend and mentor, Kobe Bryant.

DeRozan has been selected for the All-Star game four times in his career. But in this instance, it may be a case of too little, too late.

The Western Conference is loaded with star perimeter players and the Spurs offensive shift to allow DeRozan to operate more freely inside the perimeter did not come until late December.

DeRozan seems prepared to not hear his name called when selections are announced on Thursday evening.

“I don’t base my career off all-star games anymore. It’s definitely an honor,” DeRozan said. “You definitely want to be a part of it, but you can’t go out there and try and force it. If you get picked, you get picked.”

DeRozan just surpassed 16,000 points career points. There have been only six other NBA players to hit that scoring mark since DeRozan entered the league in 2009.

While he remains confident, he also seems to understand the bigger picture of what he has accomplished in his career.

“Coming from Compton, always dreaming of playing in the NBA and now have 16,000 points, is just an honor,” DeRozan said.