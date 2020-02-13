Gallegos shines in San Antonio FC’s 3-2 preseason loss to FC Dallas

SAN ANTONIO – With a new coach at the helm and new faces across the roster, San Antonio FC put together an inspired effort in a preseason friendly against FC Dallas.

Unfortunately, that effort wasn’t rewarded with a victory.

After controlling the pace of play for the majority of the game, SAFC saw a 2-nil lead evaporate in the final 7 minutes of regulation, eventually falling to the visitors 3-2. The loss hearkens back to last year’s late game collapses, but considering the opponent and the time of year, the club chose to focus on silver linings.

“There were a lot of positives," said head coach Alen Marcina. "There were a lot of moments in which we made it difficult for a very good FC Dallas team. Our hope was to achieve our tactical and behavioral objectives, and I think the fans saw a taste of our team identity, and hopefully they’re excited to see what lies ahead.”

“I think we had a good showing today,” echoed defender Connor Maloney. "FC Dallas is a very good team and tonight you saw our man-to-man pressing. We were relentless for 85 minutes and we have a lot to learn, but there were a lot of positives from tonight and we’re going to take that into our next scrimmage and into the season.”

One of the biggest positives was the play of 18-year old midfielder Jose Gallegos. The Central Catholic senior flashed plenty of potential, generating multiple scoring opportunities and tallying San Antonio’s second goal of the night on a breakaway in the 72nd minute.

“I’m very happy to score another goal and especially because today was my mom’s birthday, so it was a very special day," Gallegos said. “Personally I want to score more goals each game, but as a team we want to improve collectively so now we’ll look at film, see what went right and wrong, and work on the things we need to.”

“He’s a young guy with lots of potential moving forward,” Maloney explained. "He brings craft to our team which not a lot of teams have. He’s young, he has a lot of potential and he has a bright future ahead of him. He was working hard, like everyone was, and to see that in a young kid like that is very positive.”

Maloney notched the first goal of the night on a penalty kick in the 66th minute of play.

San Antonio FC will return to preseason action on Friday, Feb. 21 against Orlando City SC.