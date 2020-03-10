SS&E Update: Coronavirus and sports in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – On Tuesday afternoon, Spurs Sports & Entertainment released the following statement over concerns of the coronavirus and homes games in the AT&T Center and Toyota Field.
The Spurs host the Mavericks tonight in the AT&T Center. The Rampage start a four-game road trip tomorrow and San Antonio FC will play their first road game of the season this weekend. The Rampage and SAFC will have their next home games on Saturday, March 21.
Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 Sports for over 16 years and is an award-winning sports producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com
