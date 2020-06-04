San Antonio FC, USL Championship to resume play

SAN ANTONIO – For months, San Antonio FC has watched and waited for official word on the status of their season. Finally, following a litany of postponements and steadily diminishing practice regulations, the Alamo City club has an answer.

On Thursday, the USL Board of Governors voted in favor of resuming the 2020 season. A provisional start date has been set for July 11. In doing so, the USL becomes the latest sports organization to announce a full return to game action alongside the NBA and NHL.

This is the first indication that SAFC would return to the pitch following their 1-0 season-opening victory over Real Monarchs SLC on March 7. Since that date, the team has been using zoom meetings to stay connected and stay in shape. They have also recently returned to the practice fields under strict social distancing guidelines.

Below is the official press release:

USL Championship Press Release (June 4, 2020): The USL Championship Board of Governors today voted in favor of returning to play for the 2020 season, with a provisional start date set for July 11. While additional information on competition format, scheduling, broadcast and other important details will be made available in the coming weeks, it’s important to note that the league’s return to play will be conducted in strict alignment with all local and state public health guidelines.

“After several months of uncertainty for fans, staff, coaches and players, we are excited to have the opportunity to prepare for the return of USL Championship soccer this summer,” said SAFC Managing Director Tim Holt. “Our club has continued to prepare for this eventuality during the hiatus, and we are focused on delivering more memorable moments on and off the field during the 2020 season. We look forward to sharing more details on the season once they are confirmed in the period ahead.”