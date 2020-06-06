O’Connor graduate, Camille Fowler, signs to play basketball at the University of Dallas

HELOTES – On Thursday evening, recent O’Connor High School grad, Camille ‘Mili’ Fowler committed to continue her academic and athletic pursuits at the University of Dallas where she will be joining the Crusader women’s basketball program. Fowler was a three-year varsity player for the Panthers. Despite tearing her left ACL in June 2018 and her right ACL in May 2019, she was still able to contribute to the team’s success her senior year.