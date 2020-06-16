Burbank strength and conditioning camp temporarily suspended

SAN ANTONIO – Over the past week, local athletes have flocked back to the practice field en masse, grateful for a return to organized workouts. With restrictions in place, the primary message has focused on the health and safety of all student-athletes and coaches.

That is precisely the reason why Burbank athletes will not return to workouts for the foreseeable future.

Around 8:45 p.m. Monday evening, Burbank Football’s twitter account announced that strength and conditioning camp “has been temporarily suspended until further notice.” The tweet pointed athletes toward Google classroom for further updates and asked the general student body to stay safe. No reasoning for the suspension was given in the tweet, and it has since been deleted.

According to San Antonio School District spokesman Leslie Price, the tweet was posted tonight after it was discovered that a coach and a player have been exposed to people who have been infected with the coronavirus. The two incidents are not related. Neither the coach nor the player have been specifically named. Both came into contact with suspected parties away from campus grounds. They are both currently under quarantine and did not attend Monday’s workout. No current Burbank student-athlete or coach has tested positive for COVID-19.

All team activities have been canceled for the rest of the week as a precautionary measure. Burbank is believed to be the first school in San Antonio -- if not the state of Texas -- to shut down strength and conditioning workouts since all student-athletes were officially allowed back on campus on June 8.