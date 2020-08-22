Spurs Guard Derrick White has surgery coming off best season in the NBA

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs guard Derrick White has undergone a surgical procedure to correct a dislocation of his second toe on his left foot.

That’s according to a statement released by the team on Friday that says the surgery was performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley in New York on Thursday.

White came up limping on his left leg in the Spurs game against the Pelicans in the 3rd quarter on August 9, but the Spurs say in the statement the injury actually occurred before the NBA restart in Orlando.

It certainly did not affect his play since White was able to average 18.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 29.8 minutes inside the NBA bubble in Florida, well above his season average of 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 68 games, which is a new career high.

White has said he spent a considerable amount of time during the NBA hiatus, that lasted four and a half months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, improving his three-point shooting and it paid off.

Now besides being a great defender, White has elevated his offense.

There is no timetable issued on when White will be able to resume basketball activity.

