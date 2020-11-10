73ºF

How in the heck? This pond-skimming hole-in-one will leave your jaw on the floor

It didn’t count, but Jon Rahm set the Twitter world ablaze with his one-in-a-million shot

Keith Dunlap, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

Jon Rahm of Spain hits his tee shot on the 14th hole during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 10, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr).
You might not believe it when you see it.

Folks on Twitter certainly couldn’t, even after it happened Tuesday afternoon.

Check this out:

The shot didn’t count, because it came during a practice round, but Jon Rahm might have recorded the most improbable hole-in-one you will ever see, as he was gearing up for the start of the Masters Tournament that begins Thursday.

Lining up on the famous par-3, 16th hole, Rahm intentionally tried a shot in which he hit a low liner in hopes that the ball would skip across the water and onto the green.

Rahm succeeded when the ball took four skips on the water and reached the green -- but the shot only got better from there.

Improbably, in a shot that might be best classified as one in 10 million, the ball rolled for yards on the green, took a wicked left turn and sped furiously toward the hole on the back side of the green.

The ball then went into the hole, which would have sent any fans into a wild eruption, except fans aren’t allowed on the course due to the pandemic.

Still, it was captured in the video and sent Twitter into a frenzy.

The shot also happened to come on Rahm’s 26th birthday.

