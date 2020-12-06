64ºF

NFL players unveil their causes for the league’s ‘My Cause My Cleats’ 2020 games

See what causes your favorite NFL players are rocking on their feet

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

In this Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, photograph, the pair of custom cleats that will be worn by Denver Broncos running back Jamaal Charles are on display at the NFL team's headquarters in Englewood, Colo. Players will be wearing custom cleats s part of the NFL's "My Cause My Cleats" campaign this weekend. (AP Photo/Arnie Stapleton)
SAN ANTONIO – Like any other Sunday, NFL games are sure to dominate TV screens across the country. However, unlike most weeks, players have a special opportunity to wear custom cleats and benefit a cause close to them.

It’s called “My Cause My Cleats” and annually, players from across the league sport custom cleats supporting charities and organizations they are passionate about.

The cleats will ultimately be auctioned off and help support the charity of their choice.

According to an infographic on the league’s website, 3.8% of the causes support military service members; 12.9% of the causes support cancer awareness and prevention; 17.1% of causes support the youth; 3.6% of causes support mental health; 20.5% of causes support social justice issues and 14% of the causes support health and wellness.

Additionally, 25% of all other causes represented support efforts against animal cruelty, anti-bullying, community support, domestic violence awareness and prevention, gun violence prevention, homelessness and poverty prevention and food security.

According to a statement from the NFL, more than 500 players are planning to showcase their causes on-field during games, and many have worked directly with Nike, Under Armour and Adidas to design their cleats.

NFL said 100% of the funds raised will be donated to charities selected by players.

Watch the NFL players’ special cleat videos by clicking here. To see or bid on the cleats themselves, click here.

See what cause your favorite player is repping below:

Below are some of our favorites on social media:

