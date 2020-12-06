NFL players unveil their causes for the league’s ‘My Cause My Cleats’ 2020 games

SAN ANTONIO – Like any other Sunday, NFL games are sure to dominate TV screens across the country. However, unlike most weeks, players have a special opportunity to wear custom cleats and benefit a cause close to them.

It’s called “My Cause My Cleats” and annually, players from across the league sport custom cleats supporting charities and organizations they are passionate about.

The cleats will ultimately be auctioned off and help support the charity of their choice.

This week, NFL players are wearing customized cleats in support of the causes they’re passionate about. #ItTakesAllOfUs be part of a movement for the greater good. Watch #JAXvsMIN to see @AThielen19's #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/XZhAodUySO — NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2020

According to an infographic on the league’s website, 3.8% of the causes support military service members; 12.9% of the causes support cancer awareness and prevention; 17.1% of causes support the youth; 3.6% of causes support mental health; 20.5% of causes support social justice issues and 14% of the causes support health and wellness.

Additionally, 25% of all other causes represented support efforts against animal cruelty, anti-bullying, community support, domestic violence awareness and prevention, gun violence prevention, homelessness and poverty prevention and food security.

According to a statement from the NFL, more than 500 players are planning to showcase their causes on-field during games, and many have worked directly with Nike, Under Armour and Adidas to design their cleats.

NFL said 100% of the funds raised will be donated to charities selected by players.

Watch the NFL players’ special cleat videos by clicking here. To see or bid on the cleats themselves, click here.

See what cause your favorite player is repping below:

kjwzrvao2ziegwyybtxk by Jakob Rodriguez on Scribd

Below are some of our favorites on social media:

It’s officially My Cause My Cleats week across the @nfl!



This year, I’ve chosen to support @jdrfhq and the work they do to find a cure for Type 1 Diabetes!



Catch me in these on Sunday!🔥 pic.twitter.com/hesWCHfKJi — Blake Ferguson (@bferguson50) December 3, 2020

In honor of My Cause My Cleats our guys will be representing numerous non-profit organizations to bring awareness to causes they are passionate about with their cleats in Week 13!



➡️: https://t.co/DVJA2iueUP pic.twitter.com/1USpzH6Tln — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 1, 2020

My Cause My Cleats: On Sunday, @haydenrhurst will wear cleats representing both his and @dak's foundations.



👟 Story - https://t.co/WXyl4d3ibl pic.twitter.com/uV2HBEsBvJ — Matt Tabeek (@MatthewTabeek) December 3, 2020

Noah Fant’s “My Cause My Cleats” support the Open Door Mission which helps homeless, in his hometown of Omaha Nebraska pic.twitter.com/CWsQa95a0g — Brandon Krisztal (@BKDenverSports) December 2, 2020

Thank you @JaredGoff16 for selecting IUSD for the My Cleats My Cause initiative! We are so excited to see you wear them on Thursday, December 10th when you play the Patriots. Having you represent our district and wear our colors at SoFi Stadium will be amazing! Go @RamsNFL! pic.twitter.com/Soy8sPZNLR — Inglewood Unified School District (@INGUSD) December 5, 2020

Heat on the feet.



The #Texans are warming up in these for #MyCauseMyCleats! pic.twitter.com/ri6UlOe6ym — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 6, 2020

