Spurs assign Tre Jones to Austin Spurs after 9 games this season

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs announced on Sunday that they have assigned Tre Jones, guard, to the Austin Spurs after nine games with the team this season.

Tre will join Austin in Orlando as the team tips off the G League season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort.

In nine games, Tre averaged 2.0 points in 3.0 minutes. The Spurs selected him in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft — 41st overall.

The Austin Spurs start training camp in Orlando on Sunday before opening the season at 10:30 a.m., Feb. 10 against the Memphis Hustle.

