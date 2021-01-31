Morant, Grizzlies beat Spurs 129-112 for 6th straight win

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots against San Antonio Spurs guard Keldon Johnson (3) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

SAN ANTONIO – Ja Morant had 19 points and 11 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the San Antonio Spurs 129-112 on Saturday night for their sixth straight victory.

Memphis shot 56% from the field and had seven players score in double figures. De’Anthony Melton had 20 points, and former Spurs forward Kyle Anderson finished with 16. Reserves Gorgui Dieng and Desmond Bane added 15 points apiece.

The teams remain in San Antonio for the finale of a two-game set Monday.

Spurs guard Derrick White had 18 points in his return from a 14-game absence due to a toe injury. Dejounte Murray scored 15 points, and LaMarcus Aldridge had 14.

San Antonio had won three in a row.

The Spurs attempted to rally from a deficit that grew to 18 points, but the Grizzlies responded aggressively on defense each time.

After Morant had the ball stolen, Anderson picked off a pass from Patty Mills that led to a dunk by John Konchar for a 104-92 lead two minutes into the final quarter.

Memphis had seven steals and San Antonio committed 14 turnovers.

After San Antonio pulled within six with seven minutes left, Melton drained a 3-footer to extend the lead to 109-100.

Playing without injured forwards Jaren Jackson and Justice Winslow, the Grizzlies still outscored the Spurs 56-42 in the paint.