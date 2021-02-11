Boerne ISD Athletic Director Stan Leech named one of UIL’s top 20 coaches in history

BOERNE – The Boerne community has reason another reason to be proud of Stan Leech.

Leech, a former Boerne and Champion head boys basketball coach and current Boerne ISD Athletic Director, has been named one of the greatest basketball coaches in the history of the University Interscholastic League (UIL). The UIL is celebrating 100 years of high school basketball competition this season, and is progressively revealing their list of the all-time top 100 players, coaches and teams. On Wednesday, Leech was revealed to be one the top 20 coaches selected to this illustrious pantheon. East Central head coach Stan Bonewitz was also recognized on the list.

Over the course of his 32-year career as head coach, Leech amassed over 800 wins, 12 district titles and a staggering 27 playoff appearances. He led the Greyhounds to a pair of state tournament berths in 1990 and 2008.

Below is the official press release from Boerne ISD:

PRESS RELEASE (Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021) -- The Boerne Independent School District is proud to announce that legendary Boerne and Champion High School Coach and current Athletic Director Stan Leech has been named one of the 20 Greatest Texas High School Basketball Coaches in history by the University Interscholastic League (UIL). The UIL unveiled the top 20 coaches on their 100 Greatest Coaches list in celebration of 100 years of UIL Texas high school basketball.

Leech won 833 games in his storied 32-year coaching career, including 12 district championships and 27 playoff appearances. Leech guided Boerne to the UIL state tournament in 1990 and 2008.

Coach Leech was the head boys’ basketball coach at Boerne High School for twenty-two seasons and the head boys’ basketball coach at Champion High School for ten seasons prior to retiring from coaching in 2018. Leech is in his 35th year at Boerne ISD, including his 22nd year as the district Athletic Director.

“I am truly humbled and honored to be named to this prestigious list by the UIL,” Coach Leech said. “To be recognized like this is simply amazing. I am blessed to have had the opportunity to coach many great young men at both Boerne and Champion. I would not be here today without the wonderful student-athletes that I coached, as well as my Assistant Coaches throughout the years. This is simply awesome. Thank you to the UIL for this tremendous honor,” Leech stated.

“The UIL could not have selected a better person than Coach Leech for this tremendous recognition,” said Boerne ISD Superintendent Dr. Thomas Price. “Coach Leech is very well respected, not only in Boerne, but across the state of Texas. He embodies everything that Boerne is, and is a wonderful ambassador for our district and our community. It is a true joy to have him be such an important part of our district and our storied history,” said Price.

Coach Leech is married to Carla Leech who taught at the elementary level for 31 years before retiring in 2015. Together, they have two adult children, Courtney and Coby and one grandson, Jack Wells.