San Antonio Missions reunite with Padres, sign 10-year development license

SAN ANTONIO – Double-A baseball is returning to the San Antonio area courtesy of a familiar franchise.

On Thursday afternoon, the San Antonio Missions announced via press release that they have signed a “professional development license (PDL) with San Diego Padres” and will operate as their Minor League Affiliate for the upcoming season. The license will run for the next 10 years, meaning the Missions are tied to the Padres through the 2030 season.

The Missions have an extensive history with the Padres organization. They served as San Diego’s affiliate for 12 seasons from 2007 to 2018, notching seven playoff appearances and three Texas League Championships over that span. Several former Missions are currently active on the Padres roster right now, including burgeoning superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. and pitcher Chris Paddack.

The Missions organization had previously made the jump to Triple-A baseball in 2019 by signing a 2-year agreement with the Milwaukee Brewers. The final year of their PDL, the 2020 season, was lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to come to an agreement with the San Diego Padres,” Missions President Burl Yarbrough said in the press release. “We have fond memories and a rich history with the Padres from our 12-year affiliation that included three championships. We look to continue that success with San Diego for many years to come. We are thrilled to have professional baseball back in San Antonio for the 2021 season.”

“We’re thrilled to continue our established relationship with San Antonio,” explained Padres Senior Director of Player Development Sam Geaney. “Our affiliates are as key to their communities as they have been to the success of our player development system, and we look forward to bringing the next wave of Padres prospects through our system in the years to come.”

The Missions will release their schedule in the near future. They will compete in the traditional 10-team Texas League against regional-based foes from Amarillo, Corpus Christi, Frisco, and Midland among others.

The Padres’ pitchers and catchers are still currently scheduled to report for spring training on Feb. 16.