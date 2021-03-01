Scholar Athlete: Kaitlyn Holzmann, Antonian High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Kaitlyn Holzmann of Antonian High School.

Kaitlyn is the team captain and four year member of the varsity soccer team. She’s been named first team all-district and academic all-state as well as holds the school record for goals scored by a freshman with 15. Kaitlyn is a member of the Respect for Life Club, the IHS Retreat team, is on the Student Council Executive Board, the NHS, the National Science Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, the Red Sea Club and is an AP Scholar and school ambassador. She also performs community service at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church. Kaitlyn maintains a 108.2 GPA and is ranked third in her class. She has already been accepted to Texas A&M University in College Station and plans to major in Allied Health, become a physician’s assistant and go to graduate school.

WHAT HAVE YOU LEARNED ABOUT YOURSELF DURING THE PANDEMIC?

”I’ve definitely learned that I like to learn from home and use the passing periods to get homework done. I’ve had a lot more flexibility in my schedule and that has been really beneficial to me with going to the gym and just getting a lot more done.”

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU HAVE LEAVING HIGH SCHOOL SOON?

“My favorite memories are the IHS retreats at Antonian and all the soccer trips, the rides on the bus to the games, those have always been super fun. Because of COVID we haven’t been able to do that but those will always be real fun times we will remember for a long time.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE TO STUDENTS AS THE PANDEMIC CONTINUES TO IMPACT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS AND EDUCATION?

”I would say that you shouldn’t be intimidated by people that you think are smarter than you. At the end of the day, it’s always who works the hardest that will determine the grades. It’s really important to go to practice but also if you have to pull a late night to do homework and finish everything definitely do that because it will be worth it in the end.”

