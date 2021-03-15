Scholar Athlete: Victoria Trevino, Providence High School

Victoria Trevino of Providence High School is awarded the Scholar Athlete of the Week for Instant Replay.

San Antonio – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Victoria Trevino of Providence High School.

Congrats to Victoria Trevino from Providence High School on being our latest Scholar Athlete of the Week! #KSATsports @ProvetsCoach

READ MORE: https://t.co/oxrvtpR2O9 pic.twitter.com/d9gkkQFHcJ — KSAT 12 Sports (@InstantReplaySA) March 15, 2021

Victoria is a four year member of both the varsity cross country and track and field teams. She’s also a three year member of the swimming team. Victoria is the president of the Student Council, treasurer of the National Honor Society, a member of Mu Alpha Theta, the National Spanish Honor Society, the Ecology Club and is an ambassador for the Rotary Interact Club. Ms. Trevino maintains a 101 GPA, is ranked second in her class and will graduate with over 200 hours of community service. Victoria plans to compete in cross country and track and field for Trinity University and major in Environmental Science.

WHAT HAVE YOU LEARNED ABOUT YOURSELF DURING THE PANDEMIC?

“This year was very different. The pandemic taught me to not take things for granted and to appreciate everything that I have at the moment. I think this time has also prepared me for college and how to live a college life and adulthood.”

Ad

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU HAVE LEAVING HIGH SCHOOL SOON?

”One thing I really enjoyed from this year was getting close to my class. Especially for the senior class, we were in such a tough situation, I think it definitely brought us closer.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE TO STUDENTS AS THE PANDEMIC CONTINUES TO IMPACT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS AND EDUCATION?

”Take every moment that you have to do your work. Don’t take anything for granted and set your priorities straight. Look at your academics and look at what you want in your social life and family life.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 Sports for over 17 years and is an award-winning sports producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com