Spurs sign veteran Gorgui Dieng to front line after Aldridge departure

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs have signed vcenter Gorgui Dieng, adding a nine-year veteran to the front line following the departure of LaMarcus Aldridge.

The 6-10 Dieng was waived by Memphis last week after averaging nearly 8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 22 games this season.

Dieng is shooting 52 percent from the field this season. He also shooting nearly 48 percent from 3-point range on just over two attempts per game. Dieng is expected to add depth to the front court and also help space the floor on offense. He will wear No. 7 for San Antonio and is expected to play a role in the Spurs push for the playoffs.

The Spurs waived Marquese Chriss on Sunday to clear a roster spot for Dieng.

Chriss was acquired on March 25 during the trade deadline in a move that was mostly for financial purposes. He is out for the season with a leg injury and never appeared in a game for San Antonio.

These moves follow the loss of Aldridge last week. The Spurs bought out Aldridge’s contract and he said he plans to play for the Brooklyn Nets. Aldridge averaged 19.5 points and 8.0 rebounds in 5 1/2 seasons for the Spurs before they removed the 35-year-old from the rotation earlier this month while searching for a potential trade.