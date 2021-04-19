Sports

Southside’s Torres, Camarillo discuss recruiting, inspiring teammates to pursue college education

Torres receiving multiple offers, Camarillo already committed to Air Force

SAN ANTONIO – There’s been a lot of excitement building around the Southside football program over the last several seasons, and quarterback Richard Torres and wide receiver Caleb Camarillo have been at the center of it all.

Torres has multiple offers from schools across the nation while Camarillo has already committed to the Air Force Academy. KSAT 12 caught up with both young men to talk about their recruitment and what it means to inspire their fellow teammates to pursue a college education.

RELATED: Southside’s Caleb Camarillo excited to play for Air Force

