Southside’s Torres, Camarillo discuss recruiting, inspiring teammates to pursue college education

SAN ANTONIO – There’s been a lot of excitement building around the Southside football program over the last several seasons, and quarterback Richard Torres and wide receiver Caleb Camarillo have been at the center of it all.

Torres has multiple offers from schools across the nation while Camarillo has already committed to the Air Force Academy. KSAT 12 caught up with both young men to talk about their recruitment and what it means to inspire their fellow teammates to pursue a college education.