BGC Preview 2021: Johnson Jaguars

SAN ANTONIO – The Johnson Jaguars are two weeks away from kicking off their season.

Johnson enters 2021 ranked as one of the Top 50 Class 6A teams in the state of Texas by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine. They earned plenty of respect last year after finished with 9-2 regular season record, 7-1 in District 28-6A. In his second year at the helm, head coach Mark Soto welcomes back 10 starters from that 2020 squad, but quarterback Ty Reasoner is not one of them. While the Jags look to replace the Air Force Academy commit under center, they will rely on returning offensive weapons like wide receiver Canaan Fairley (585 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns) and running back Benjamin McCreary (630 rushing yards, 12 TDs) to carry the load.

Johnson opens their season on Friday, Aug. 27 against the Wagner Thunderbirds. Kickoff at Heroes Stadium is set for 7 p.m.

