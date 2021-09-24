Spurs legend Manu Ginobili returning to franchise in front office role

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs legend and 4-time NBA champion Manu Ginobili is returning to the franchise in a front office role.

The Spurs announced Friday that Ginobili has been named special advisor to basketball operations. He will focus on player development on and off the court.

Ginobili returns to the Spurs following a 16-year playing career with San Antonio. He is the Spurs all-time leader in three-pointers made (1,495) and steals (1,392).

Ginobili’s career winning percentage of .721 is the best in NBA history (min. 1,000 games).

A native of Argentina and 23-year professional, Ginobili is one of only two players in the history of basketball to win a EuroLeague title, an NBA championship and an Olympic gold medal.

He is also part of the famed Spurs “Big Three” with Tim Duncan and Tony Parker. They are the winningest trio in NBA history.

