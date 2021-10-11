Scholar Athlete: Ty Short, Antonian High School

Ty Short of Antonian High School is selected as Instant Replay's Scholar Athlete of the Week.

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Ty Short of Antonian High School.

Ty is a four-year member of the varsity football team. He was named First-Team All-District, Second-Team All-State, Offensive Line MVP and Academic All-State in 2020. He’s a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and the “Engineer Your World” Program through the University of Texas in Austin. He performs community service in the Young Men’s Service League, Habitat for Humanity, Haven for Hope, the San Antonio Food Bank and Morgan’s Wonderland. Ty maintains a 4.0 GPA and has committed to play collegiate football at Cornell University where he will major in Communications.

WHAT HAS HIGH SCHOOL BEEN LIKE DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC?

“Last year was definitely a big change with all the restrictions. We didn’t even get to play our rival which was a real shame. I think we all stepped up well, we had a great group of seniors last year who stepped up to be leaders and inspired us to do betters and make adjustments due to COVID. I’m very grateful to have played with those seniors last year. I admired those seniors so much, they were my role models and now that I’m in that position where I can inspire underclassmen and freshman, it’s a real honor for me.”

Ad

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My favorite memory is probably beating Central Catholic High School, our rival, my sophomore year on varsity, that was a great feeling. They missed a field goal and lost the game and it was amazing.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“It’s really important to do your homework. A lot of people try to find ways around it and use shortcuts but homework is the best practice and that will definitely help out in all of your classes.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 18 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com