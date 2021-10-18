Scholar Athlete: Isaiah Trujillo, Antonian High School

Isaiah Trujillo of Antonian High School is selected as Instant Replay's Scholar Athlete of the Week.

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Isaiah Trujillo of Antonian High School.

Isaiah has been a member of the varsity football team since his freshman year. He was named Second-Team All-State and Academic All-State his junior year. He was also named the defensive captain and defensive MVP last season. He’s a member of the NHS, the Science National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, the Latin Club and the UT Engineering Design and Problem Solving dual credit program. Isaiah performs community service through Cornerstone Church and SAMMinistries. Isaiah maintains a 4.0 GPA, plans to attend college and major in electrical and computer engineering.

WHAT HAS HIGH SCHOOL BEEN LIKE DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC?

“I feel like it really prepared me for what’s coming moving forward. Life is going to throw a lot of things at you unexpectedly, especially during the pandemic. You go from having class in person to all of a sudden being online and being separated from your friends. It’s taught us about adapting and being able to overcome certain circumstances.”

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“Developing friendships, either on the field on Friday night’s or other sporting events. I look forward to making more memories my senior year.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Just keep working hard and don’t be afraid to look toward your future. I know a lot of people like to live in the present but what you do now, the decisions you make, will lay the foundation for what your future is going to hold.”

