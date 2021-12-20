Scholar Athlete: Mackenzie Tijerina, Antonian High School

Mackenzie Tijerina of Antonian High School is selected the Scholar Athlete of the Week for Sunday, December 19, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Mackenzie Tijerina of Antonian High School.

Mackenzie is a four year member of the varsity volleyball team. She was named First-Team All-District all four years of high school and was named First-Team All-State once. Mackenzie is the Vice President of the National Spanish Honor Society, is the President of the Interact Club and Sewing Club, is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and is a school ambassador. She maintains a 4.0 GPA and is ranked in the top 25 percent of her class. Mackenzie plans to play collegiate volleyball and major in sports medicine.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

”Definitely playing volleyball with my teammates and going through all the traditions that Antonian has.”

WHAT HAS THE SENIOR YEAR BEEN LIKE FOR YOU?

“I’m super excited to be graduating from Antonian. I’ve been here all four years so to go through all the traditions and to finally be a senior, it’s pretty amazing.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Keep your grades up, focus on those and lean on your teammates for help to get through the season.”

