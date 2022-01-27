Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Live medal count, schedule, how to watch

This article provides the latest information about the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, including who is winning the medal count, which sports are competing when and how to watch all the action. Find more results and schedules here.

When are the 2022 Beijing Olympics and when is the opening ceremony?

The Beijing Winter Olympic games will run from Wednesday, February 2, 2022 to Sunday, February 20, 2022.

The opening ceremony will happen on February 4, 2022 at 5:30 a.m. CST. The ceremony will be rebroadcast on the evening of February 4 in primetime at 7 p.m. CST.

The first medals will be awarded on Feb. 5.

Find a full list of the scheduled competitions and medal counts below.

How to watch

This year, NBC is broadcasting the Olympics.

You can watch the events, including the entire opening ceremony, at NBCOlympics.com and on the network broadcast of NBC.

Other channels affiliated with NBC will also air some of the competitions, including CNBC, NBC Sports Network, the Olympic Channel, Telemundo and the Golf Channel.

Live medal count

The first Olympic medals will be handed out on Feb. 5, 2022.

Schedule of competitions, events

Nearly 3,000 athletes will compete in 15 different disciplines or sports.

These include Alpine Skiing, Biathlon, Bobsleigh, Cross-Country Skiing, Curling, Figure Skating, Freestyle Skiing, Ice Hockey, Luge, Nordic Combined, Short Track Speed Skating, Skeleton, Ski Jumping, Snowboard and Speed Skating.

Results