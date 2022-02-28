Scholar Athlete: Isabelle Stephens, Providence High School

Isabelle Stephens of Providence High School is selected the Scholar Athlete of the Week for Sunday, February 27, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Isabelle Stephens of Providence High School.

Isabelle is a four-year member of the varsity softball team and was the manager of the varsity basketball team this season. She made TAPPS First-Team All-District, Second-Team All-State and Academic All-State last season. She’s the president of the National Spanish Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta and is the secretary of the National Honor Society. She performs community service through the San Antonio Food Bank, Elf Louise and the H-E-B Feast of Sharing. Isabelle is ranked third in her class and maintains a 4.0 GPA. Isabelle has committed to playing softball for Texas Lutheran University and plans to major in Criminal Justice and attend law school after college.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My freshman year is one of my fondest memories. We had such a close team for softball and we got to the second round of the playoffs which is the best we’ve done in my whole high school career. Sophomore year was pretty hard because we didn’t get to finish the season (due to COVID-19). We didn’t have any TAPPS district awards, our senior didn’t get to finish the senior season. It’s a little different now, we’re getting back to normal with more games now.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Time management is vital. I wasn’t very good at it before I got into high school. Just make sure to do your homework during the school day and when you get home and take time for yourself so you don’t get stressed out.”

