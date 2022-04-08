INSIDE THE RING: Morales ready for DAZN undercard fight

Jefferson High School alum Gregory Morales will fight on the DAZN undercard on Saturday, April 9, 2022 in the Alamodome.

SAN ANTONIO – Gregory Morales was still a senior at Jefferson High School when he decided to become a professional boxer.

The undefeated fighter known as “Goyo” crossed the stage at the Alamodome just a few short years ago.

Now, Morales was on another stage at the dome, this time sitting with other young, hungry boxers looking to take the next step in their careers.

Morales (13-0, 8 KOs) will fight Japan’s Katsuma Akitsugi (8-0, 1 KO) Saturday during DAZN and Golden Boy Promotions undercard fights prior to Ryan Garcia’s much anticipated return to the ring. Morales and Akitsugi will fight in an 8-round featherweight contest in the Alamodome.

“It’s a blessing and it’s crazy. I was walking down that space and I graduated here like three years ago. Now, I’m fighting here,” said Morales Thursday afternoon during the DAZN press conference. “I can’t wrap my head around it.”

Morales went on to explain that he had a chance to fight earlier this year but passed for a chance to fight in his hometown and for the first time ever in the Alamodome.

INSIDE THE RING: @DonGoyo210_ is ready for the biggest fight of his young career! Friday's weigh-in at the Alamodome is at 12:30pm and is open to the public.

“A win would catapult me to bigger things,” said Morales. “Not only would my confidence go up, but this is a big step for me. This is my first big show, so I feel this is going to help me out in the long run.”

Morales has fought all over San Antonio, including the Scottish Rite Theatre, Alzafar Shrine, Market Square and even in Floresville. Today’s press conference, which was presented live on YouTube, featured Morales along with the undefeated Ryan Garcia and legendary boxers Oscar De La Hoya and Bernard Hopkins.

“It’s all surreal,” Morales said about being next to some of boxing’s greatest fighters. “It helps me stay consistent at the gym and it’s a huge motivation for me. If I keep doing this, I can get bigger cards and better things will come my way.”

Friday’s weigh-in is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at the Alamodome and will be open to the public. The weigh-in will also stream live on YouTube.

